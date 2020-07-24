Charlize Theron Loves Fan Idea For Female ‘John Wick’-Type Franchise Featuring ‘Queer Romance’

Charlize Theron would be happy to step into Keanu Reeves’ shoes.

The star of “The Old Guard” responded to a fan-casting idea on Tumblr to have her play a female John Wick-type character featuring “90 per cent middle aged women doing hand to hand combat and 10 per cent queer romance.”

WOW this did make my day thank you. “90% middle aged women doing hand to hand combat and 10% queer romance” killed me 😂 Be damn sure I’ll keep it up :) https://t.co/yCO3fWw8DH — Charlize Theron (@CharlizeAfrica) July 23, 2020

In a retweet about the idea, Theron approved of the idea, writing “WOW this did make my day.”

In recent years, Theron has starred in a number of action films, including “Mad Max: Fury Road”, “Atomic Blonde” from “John Wick” co-director David Leitch, and the recent Netflix film “The Old Guard”.

Fans, meanwhile, got very excited about Theron taking on the lead in an action franchise.

Look out Bruce Willis, Harrison Ford, and Liam Neeson @CharlizeAfrica is coming for your bread and butter https://t.co/4Hom6MYOaN — Elleanor Chin (@elleanorchin) July 24, 2020