Kiefer Sutherland, Boyd Holbook Play Cat And Mouse In New ‘The Fugitive’ Trailer

Get ready for a new thriller from the mind behind “Most Dangerous Game” and the co-executive producer of “Prison Break.”

In the new trailer for “The Fugitive”, Boyd Holbrook portrays an innocent man trying to clear his name, while Kiefer Sutherland plays the cop who will not rest until Holbrook’s character is back behind bars.

The cast also includes Natalie Martinez, Tiya Sircar, Brian Geraghty, Genesis Rodriguez and Glenn Howerton.

The 14-episode show will be directed by Stephen Hopkins, who previously worked on the TV series “24” and “24: Legacy”.

The Quibi series is a remake of the original 1963 TV show of the same name, which went on to inspire the Oscar-nominated 1993 film. Deadline reported last year that the film is getting a reboot for the big screen as well.

“The Fugitive” premieres on Quibi for streaming on August 3, with new episodes airing every weekday.