Shaquira McGrath Returns To Stun ‘AGT’ Judges With Incredible Cover Of Avicii’s ‘Wake Me Up’

Singer Shaquira McGrath returns to wow the “America’s Got Talent” judges during Tuesday’s show.

A look at McGrath’s stunning rendition of the late Avicii’s “Wake Me Up” was released Friday, with the judges once again gushing over her vocal range and overall performance.

Simon Cowell says, as McGrath speaks to them via a television screen, “I wish you could be sitting where I am now watching what we just saw because you lit up this gigantic screen and you absolutely commanded it.”

“You have a very special talent,” he adds.

Heidi Klum, on the other hand, says she prefers McGrath’s first audition, where she sang Gretchen Wilson’s 2004 hit “Redneck Woman”.

The model shares, “I watched you sing country, to me that is when you light up,” as Sofia Vergara adds: “I think it was spectacular. It was great, your voice is breathtaking.”

Howie Mandel continues, “This year the competitiveness is above and beyond, so you’re making our job a lot tougher.”

The judges have been practicing social distancing while filming the new Judge Cuts episodes, with the contestants speaking to them from their homes.