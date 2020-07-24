‘Selling Sunset’ Cast Is Shook After Learning Of Chrishell Stause And Justin Hartley’s Divorce In Season 3 Trailer

“Selling Sunset” Season 3 promises some bombshell reveals.

Netflix has released a trailer for the upcoming third season of its reality TV series about high-end real estate agents in Los Angeles. A big talking point in Season 3 will undoubtedly be the divorce between star Chrishell Stause and “This Is Us” star, Justin Hartley.

Shortly before Christine Quinn’s over-the-top wedding, the cast of “Selling Sunset” are shocked to discover that Hartley is filing for divorce. The moment was teased at the end of Season 2.

Season 3 of “Selling Sunset” premieres August 7 on Netflix.