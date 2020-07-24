Tom Cruise Wears Face Mask For Helicopter Ride In London

He’s used to jumping out of aircrafts flying at soaring altitudes, but “Mission Impossible“ star Tom Cruise took a much safer approach to air travel during a helicopter ride in London.

RELATED: Leah Remini Praises Thandie Newton For Speaking Out About Tom Cruise: ‘That Takes Huge Balls To Do What She Did’

The 58-year-old actor donned a face mask, now compulsory in the U.K., in order to avoid the ongoing threat of COVID-19.

Cruise gave a thumbs up to bystanders before taking to the skies in his impressive matte black helicopter on Friday, July 24.

The trip comes in the same day that actress Thandie Newton revealed what it was like working with Cruise on the set of the second “Mission: Impossible” movie, released in 2000.

RELATED: Tom Cruise Pleas With Norway’s Culture Minister To Let ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ Production Resume Amid Pandemic

The “Westworld” star shared, “He was a very dominant individual. He tries super hard to be a nice person. But the pressure. He takes on a lot. And I think he has this sense that only he can do everything as best as it can be done.”

RELATED: Rob Lowe Explains Why He And Tom Cruise Spent The Night In A Stranger’s Basement While Filming ‘The Outsiders’