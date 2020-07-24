Tom Hanks Voices Virtual Hot Dog Vendor At Oakland A’s Games

Two-time Oscar winner Tom Hanks is embracing his latest role, and it’s a bit of a departure.

On Friday, reported Today, the Oakland A’s announced that Hanks is lending his voice to a virtual hot dog vendor in order to add spice to the team’s games this season, which are being played without fans in the stands due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hanks, who once worked as an Oakland Coliseum concession vendor when he was a teenager, can be heard belting out, “Hot dogs here! Colossal hot dogs!”

RELATED: Tom Hanks Jokes That A COVID-19 Vaccine Should Be Called ‘Hank-ccine’

He also yells, “Not a ballgame without a hot dog! Who wants a hot dog?”

Life is like a box of… popcorn. 🍿 East Bay's own @tomhanks is reprising one of his first roles as a Coliseum vendor! See if you can hear him mixed in with the crowd noise during tonight's #OpeningDay broadcast.#RootedInOakland pic.twitter.com/o84TzuTLiX — Oakland A's (@Athletics) July 24, 2020

According to Today, Hanks’ voice will also be heard selling programs, scorecards, soda and peanuts, with the recordings to be played during television broadcasts of A’s games in order to create the illusion of a crowd watching in the stands.

The A’s also created a special doctored photo imagining young Hanks as a vendor.

Oakland A’s

Hanks discussed his experience as a teenage vendor during a 2019 appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”.

“I was 14 years old and I went down to sell peanuts and soda, and thinking that it would be kind of like from a TV show where everybody helps out the young kid trying to make a thing,” he told host Jimmy Kimmel.

RELATED: Coronavirus: Toronto Company Hoping Tom Hanks Has ‘Big’ Impact As Physical Distance Marker

As he recalled, it didn’t quite work out that way. “First of all, I got robbed twice. Note to self, hide those wads of cash. Don’t be walking with a wad of cash sticking out of your pocket,” he revealed.

“And then I came across professional vendors who did not like the fact that kids were there,” Hanks added. “So I’m 14 years old, and a guy probably in his late 50s is yelling, ‘Hey kid, that was my sale! I was comin’ down the aisle! You took my sale, kid!… Here’s what’s gonna happen: I’m gonna give you a bag of peanuts and you’re gonna give me 50 cents!'”