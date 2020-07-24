‘The Walking Dead’ Cast Share Details Of Upcoming Standalone Episode During Comic-Con @ Home

“The Walking Dead” is making its 11th Comic-Con appearance.

On Friday, cast members Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Lauren Cohan, Josh McDermitt, Seth Gilliam, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Paola Lazaro, chief content officer Scott M. Gimple, showrunner and executive producer Angela Kang, and executive producer Greg Nicotero took part in a Comic-Con @ Home panel moderated by the “Talking Dead”‘s Chris Hardwick.

The panel spotlighted an upcoming standalone episode called “A Certain Doom”, which will serve as the season 10 finale and will air on Oct. 4. While this might technically be the finale, AMC has extended the season with six additional episodes set to air in early 2021.

“We’re working on those now and will have more to share soon,” Kang said, adding that season 11 will not be airing this year. Instead, “Fear the Walking Dead” will premiere its sixth season on Oct. 11.

In the finale episode, fans will see Whisperer leader Beta engage in the final battle of the Whisperer War.

“Beta is used to being the beta and Alpha would tell him what to do,” Kang said. “He’s had to find some other voice to tell him what he’s got to do now that he’s the beta-alpha hybrid so we’ll see what happens from there.”

In talking about his character, Daryl, Reedus mentioned the way he is always pulled into situations he may not particularly like.

“Those moments of kind-hearted laughter and togetherness, I think needs that as well. He’s never the guy that initiates them.”

The post-apocalyptic horror show, based on a comic book series of the same name by Robert Kirkman, follows the survivors of a zombie apocalypse who are trying to stay alive under a constant threat of zombie attacks.

You can catch the full panel discussion up top and a sneak peak of the finale episode below.