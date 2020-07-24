Noah Cyrus Honours Mac Miller With Cover Of ‘Dunno’

Noah Cyrus is paying her respects to the late rapper and musician Mac Miller.

Cyrus released a cover of Miller’s track “Dunno” on Thursday. “Dunno” originally appeared on Miller’s Grammy-nominated 2018 album, Swimming.

“Mac was such a beautiful and respected artist, and his loss was felt around the world,” Cyrus said in a press release. “His legacy lives on through his incredible music. I’m so proud to cover his record ‘Dunno’ and support the Mac Miller Fund in his honour.”

Cyrus hopes to draw attention to The Mac Miller Fund. The organization “supports programming, resources and opportunities to youth from underserved communities, helping them recognize their full potential through exploration in the arts and community building.”