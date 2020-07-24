Lili Reinhart Opens Up About Anxiety During The Pandemic In Instagram Live

In an Instagram Live, “Riverdale” star Lili Reinhart shared her struggles during the COVID-19 quarantine with self-help author Sylvester McNutt.

“Sometimes we stress about things. I stress myself out all the time,” the actress admits. “You know, I’ll have a very simple task to do and I don’t want to do it – say, going to the post-office. I really don’t want to drive to the post office. It gives me anxiety because I don’t want to have to leave my dog.”

She reveals that she often gets stuck in her own head and that can create very stressful situations for herself: “I don’t want to have to deal with going out in public, I don’t want to deal with the mask thing – like I would, but I don’t want to put myself in a stressful environment. I get myself hyped about very dumb things.”

Anxiety isn’t something that is new for Reinhart.

She mentions that she’s been dealing with these issues since her school days: “I started getting panic attacks in eighth grade, I think I was 13 and everyday in my eighth grade here I would cry in the morning. I would pretend to be sick to my mom, I did not want to go to school I did everything in my power to not go to school. I hated it. It caused me so much anxiety.”

As an adult, however, she says she has found constructive ways to deal with it.

The one thing that the quarantine has given Reinhart is plenty of time for quiet contemplation.

“All the baggage, all the trauma, all the wounds, everything bad stuck in your head I envision it as a kind of box in the corner of your mind. … You avoid looking at it, avoid dealing with it because you don’t want to deal with all the stuff that’s inside it,” the star stresses the idea of taking time during this period to “process” everything going on. “I’ve been taking full advantage of this time where I don’t have much to do and deal with my own little box of trauma in the back of my head.”

Quarantine or not, however, the actress says that therapy is something that has always been very helpful for her.

‘Seeing the therapist allowed me to be understood. …Not everything has a straight answer – it’s not just going to take one session – but I start to think, ‘I’ve grown, I’ve done this, I’ve figured this out, now can I go off into the world and try to put what I’ve learned into action.'”