George Clooney Directing ‘The Tender Bar’ Movie Adaptation

George Clooney has lined up his next project.

Deadline reports that the actor-director is in negotiations for direct and produce an adaptation of the novel The Tender Bar for Amazon Studios.

The novel, by J.R. Moehringer, tells the story of a boy growing up on Long Island who tries to find a father figure among the patrons of a bar owned by his uncle.

Clooney recently helmed the upcoming post-apocalyptic thriller “Midnight Sky” for Netflix, and had been circling an adaptation of the book Boys in the Boat about the 1936 Olympic gold medal-winning rowing team from the University of Washington.

The director is still reportedly attached to direct “Boys in the Boat”, but sources told Deadline he “felt the timing wasn’t right given the complexity of shooting such a film in the backdrop of a pandemic.”