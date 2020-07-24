Chrissy Teigen Wants Breast Reduction Surgery 1 Month After Removing Her Implants

Chrissy Teigen is considering another surgery on her breasts after getting her implants removed in June.

The 34-year-old Cravings author shared she was still not completely happy about how her breasts look in an Instagram Story she posted on Thursday. As she tried on a few necklaces, she said they were still “huge.”

“This is supposed to go over each t*tty, but my boobs are too low,” she said. “And yes, they are still huge. I think I honestly will do it again and have them make them smaller. I did not expect that they would still be this large.”

Teigen announced in March that she was getting her breast implants removed after revealing she had taken a COVID-19 test so she could get the surgery.

“They’ve been great to me for many years but I’m just over it,” she wrote. “I’d like to be able to zip a dress in my size, lay on my belly with pure comfort! No biggie!” she wrote. “So don’t worry about me! All good. I’ll still have boobs, they’ll just be pure fat. Which is all a t*t is in the first place. A dumb, miraculous bag of fat. ❤️.”

In June, her husband, John Legend, told OprahMag.com that he and their two kids — 4-year-old daughter Luna and 2-year-old son Miles — were helping her recover following the surgery.

“We’ve had a lot going on in the house,” Legend said. “[Chrissy] is recovering — she had plastic surgery a couple of weeks ago that she’s told everyone about. It takes recovery time whenever you let someone cut you up a bit, so I’ve been trying to help her as much as possible.”

Teigen recently showed her post-surgery scars on Instagram.

“A few of my friends keep having to tell people that I really got my implants out because no one believes it,” she said. “These are the scars.”

Watch the video below for more:

<iframe src=”https://embed.etonline.com/video-embed/embed_5_player/704d2acb-52c4-43ec-a6ab-788d52e2bd4c” style=”border:none” width=”620″ height=”349″ allowfullscreen></iframe>

More from ET:



Chrissy Teigen’s $1,110 Skincare Routine: A Full Breakdown

Chrissy Teigen Catches Jeanine Pirro Looking at Her Topless Photo

Chrissy Teigen Has Breast Implants Removed — Read Luna’s Card for Her