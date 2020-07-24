Bachelor’s Arie Luyendyk Jr. Gifts Lauren Burnham With Diamond Ring After ‘Darkest Times’

Arie Luyendyk Jr. is making sure that Lauren Burnham Luyendyk knows that he will be there for her, no matter what.

RELATED: ‘The Bachelor’: Emily Maynard Takes ‘A Lot Of The Blame’ For Her Failed Engagement To Brad Womack

The former “Bachelor” star gifted his love with a special ring symbolizing the strength of their relationship.

Lauren took to Instagram to share a photograph of the stunning piece of jewelry, alongside a poignant message.

“Some of you have noticed I’ve added a band to the stack and requested that I talk about it, so here goes!” the season 22 star wrote.

RELATED: Fans Go Wild For ‘The Bachelor’ Star Brad Womack’s Lockdown Beard

“@ariejr recently gave it to me. This eternity band symbolizes that we will always have each other in our darkest times… if you’ve been here for the last couple of months you’ll know that we recently had a period of that. I think it’s safe to say he gets husband of the year.”