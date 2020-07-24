Bachelor’s Arie Luyendyk Jr. Gifts Lauren Burnham With Diamond Ring After ‘Darkest Times’

Arie Luyendyk Jr. is making sure that Lauren Burnham Luyendyk knows that he will be there for her, no matter what.
The former “Bachelor” star gifted his love with a special ring symbolizing the strength of their relationship.
Lauren took to Instagram to share a photograph of the stunning piece of jewelry, alongside a poignant message.
some of you have noticed i’ve added a band to the stack & requested that I talk about it, so here goes! @ariejr recently gave it to me. this eternity band symbolizes that we will always have each other in our darkest times…if you’ve been here for the last couple of months you’ll know that we recently had a period of that. i think it’s safe to say he gets husband of the year. ;) if someone needs a hint, send them this post & tell them to go to @jeandousset 💍😉
“Some of you have noticed I’ve added a band to the stack and requested that I talk about it, so here goes!” the season 22 star wrote.
“@ariejr recently gave it to me. This eternity band symbolizes that we will always have each other in our darkest times… if you’ve been here for the last couple of months you’ll know that we recently had a period of that. I think it’s safe to say he gets husband of the year.”
Although she did not specify exactly what she meant by “darkest times,” the post comes two months after the couple endured a devastating loss.
On May 28, the couple learned that Lauren had suffered a missed miscarriage, which occurs when the embryo has died, but the body does not recognize the pregnancy loss.
“It’s been a roller coaster of emotions going from scared at first a little bit because it was so soon, then happy, then stress and worry for weeks on end, and then obviously today was the bad news,” Arie told followers on YouTube. “It’s consumed our thoughts for the last month. It’s been hard holding this back from everybody.”
The pair are already parents to 1-year-old daughter Alessi.