‘The Capture’ Cast Celebrates Show’s Premiere During Comic-Con @ Home Panel

The cast of “The Capture” are celebrating the show’s premiere at Comic-Con @ Home.

On Friday, series stars, Holliday Grainger, Callum Turner, Ron Perlman, Laura Haddock, Famke Janssen and executive producers Ben Chanan and Rosie Alison came together virtually to talk about their new show which just launched on July 15 on Peacock, NBC Universal’s new streaming service.

“When I first started reading the scripts, I didn’t know if I liked her or not,” Grainger said of her character DI Rachel Carey. “But she also has a strong moral compass and a need to fight for and get to the bottom of the truth.”

“I think both the characters that Holliday and I have are working out as we go alongside the audience and I think that’s one of the reasons it’s so gripping ’cause no one is head of anyone at any stage,” Turner added.

The crime-thriller follows DI Rachel Carey, a special operations counter-terrorist command officer on loan to the homicide and serious crimes unit, who finds herself entangled in the case of former Lance Corporal Shaun Emery.

The show tackles the world of fake news and the remarkable power of intelligence services, including what happens when seeing technological capabilities are abused.

“You’re constantly questioning everything and everybody, what is the truth,” Janssen said. “That is something that we’re just dealing with on a daily basis today. It is so absolutely of the moment.”

You can catch the full panel discussion up top.