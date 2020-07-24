‘Paw Patrol’ Trends After White House Said The Kids Show Was Cancelled, It Isn’t

“Paw Patrol” recently came under debate as shows like “Cops” were cancelled in the wake of protests against police brutality, but Ryder and his team of pups aren’t going anywhere.

On Friday, Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany was finishing up with reporters when she named a number of shows that were the subject of “cancel culture,” even naming Adventure Bay’s heroes that includes Chase, a police dog, among other service-related dogs like a lifeguard and construction worker.

She said that President Donald Trump “is also appalled by cancel culture, and cancel culture specifically as it pertains to cops. We saw a few weeks ago that ‘Paw Patrol’, a cartoon show about cops, was cancelled. The show ‘Cops’ was cancelled. ‘Live PD’ was cancelled. Lego halted the sales of their Lego City police station.”

Press Sec. Kayleigh McEnany: "Paw Patrol, a cartoon show about cops, was canceled. The show 'Cops' was canceled. 'Live PD' was canceled. Lego halted the sales of their Lego city police station." pic.twitter.com/UsfwbcXJ5D — The Hill (@thehill) July 24, 2020

McEnany added, “It is really unfortunate, because I stand with, the president stands with, the 53 per cent of Americans who believe police officers have the most important jobs in this country.”

“Paw Patrol” confirmed through a tweet that they have not been cancelled.

No need to worry. PAW Patrol is not canceled. 🐶 — PAW Patrol (@pawpatrol) July 24, 2020

Twitter was quick to react and “Paw Patrol” became a trending topic.

The White House is lying about Paw Patrol. Yes, the White House is lying about a cartoon about dogs being cancelled — Santiago Mayer (@santiagomayer_) July 24, 2020

That stupid joke headline about canceling Paw Patrol (which was neither canceled nor even seriously criticized) making it all the way to the White House reinforces the importance of press being careful not to feed the propaganda machine. — Craig Bro Dude (@CraigSJ) July 24, 2020

You don't have to be a member of the Paw Patrol to know that Kayleigh McEnany is a dog-gone liar, and she wishes folks would stop hounding her about it. I'll see myself out. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) July 24, 2020

Having watched a lot of Paw Patrol in my life it’s just 💯 amazballs to hear it described as a “show about cops”. Awesome. https://t.co/fWuYLuY4Ie — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) July 24, 2020