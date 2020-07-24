‘Paw Patrol’ Trends After White House Said The Kids Show Was Cancelled, It Isn’t

“Paw Patrol” recently came under debate as shows like “Cops” were cancelled in the wake of protests against police brutality, but Ryder and his team of pups aren’t going anywhere.

On Friday, Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany was finishing up with reporters when she named a number of shows that were the subject of “cancel culture,” even naming Adventure Bay’s heroes that includes Chase, a police dog, among other service-related dogs like a lifeguard and construction worker.

She said that President Donald Trump “is also appalled by cancel culture, and cancel culture specifically as it pertains to cops. We saw a few weeks ago that ‘Paw Patrol’, a cartoon show about cops, was cancelled. The show ‘Cops’ was cancelled. ‘Live PD’ was cancelled. Lego halted the sales of their Lego City police station.”

McEnany added, “It is really unfortunate, because I stand with, the president stands with, the 53 per cent of Americans who believe police officers have the most important jobs in this country.”

Paw Patrol” confirmed through a tweet that they have not been cancelled.

Twitter was quick to react and “Paw Patrol” became a trending topic.

