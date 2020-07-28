Paris Jackson Struggles With The Expectations Of Being The King Of Pop’s Daughter In New ‘Unfiltered’

Paris and Gabe test both their relationship and their music on their first official tour as The Soundflowers. As PK struggles with performance anxiety, will they be able to carve out a name for themselves in the shadow of the Jackson legacy?

“My dad was the king of pop, rock and soul, but he didn’t do folk — which is funny, because I am, being a musician, which is expected, but I’m doing a genre that’s not expected. But I’m not gonna pretend it’s easy,” says Paris Jackson at the beginning of the latest episode of “Unfiltered: Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn”.

The new episode, which dropped Tuesday, follows Jackson and boyfriend/musical partner Glenn as they embark on their first official tour as The Soundflowers.

In confessional interviews, Jackson speaks candidly about the high expectations placed on her as Michael Jackson’s daughter.

Jackson’s publicist, Elliot Mintz, admits he’d have an easier time filling venues if he could trade on her last name. “That’s not something she wants. She wants to make it on her own,” he explains, adding bluntly, “The question remains: what if nobody shows up?”

Jackson and Glenn’s tour is decidedly downscale; the pair don’t fly from gig to gig in a Gulfstream jet, but hit the road in a Chevy van.

Meanwhile, Jackson confesses she’s steeling herself to be judged against her famous father.

“It’s tough, because I’m baring my soul with my music,” Jackson confesses. “It’s very, very vulnerable. But I want to grow. I want to become a better musician every day. The best thing I can do is head out for tour.”

During their first few performances, Jackson finds herself becoming increasingly anxious onstage. As Mintz explains, it’s not the prospect of failure that scares Jackson, but success. “She has very clear perceptions of what international fame implies,” he says, noting that all the fame and success in the world “does not buy you a lifetime of joy and happiness.”

Ultimately, the small tour proves to be as successful as they’d hoped, while Jackson says she’ll continue to try developing as a musician, and as a person. “I want to become just better at what I do in life in general,” she says. “Just all the things that I do.”

New episodes of “Unfiltered: Paris Jackson and Gabriel” Glenn debut each Tuesday.