Jennifer Lopez Thanks Fans For Birthday Wishes

Jennifer Lopez is getting a lot of love on her birthday.

Lopez, 51, found no shortage of love despite social distancing precautions as a part of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The “Hustlers” actress retweeted a montage of birthday wishes from fans, thanking them for their thoughts.

“Thank you so much for all of your beautiful birthday wishes!” Lopez tweeted on Friday. “As I watch and read through all of them, I can’t help but think how I spent my last birthday with so many of you last summer celebrating and how this year is so different.”

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez Reveals Where The Nickname J.Lo Really Came From

Thank you so much for all of your beautiful birthday wishes! As I watch and read through all of them, I can’t help but think how I spent my last birthday with so many of you last summer celebrating and how this year is so different…..https://t.co/nsrKNYGp4N — jlo (@JLo) July 24, 2020

JLo is having a low-key birthday with her fiancé Alex Rodriguez, his daughters Natasha, 15, and Ella, 12, and her 12-year-old twins Max and Emme.

“If we just stay home and I get to be with Alex and the kids and watch a movie, I will be fine,” Lopez told People in the days leading up to her 51st birthday. Oh, and do not forget about Max’s new Goldendoodle, Tyson.

“[He] has brought a renewed life into the house,” JLo said of the pup. “Just running around after him and stuff like that has been so much fun.”

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez And Maluma Tease New Music Together

Rodriguez celebrated JLo’s birthday with a highlight reel of moments from the past 365 days.

“Happy Birthday, Macha!!!” Rodriguez captioned the video. “Every moment with you is magical. You are the greatest partner, the best mom, the most amazing performer. A role model. A hero. An inspiration. I’m so proud of you. I love you so much!”

Happy birthday, JLo!