HBO Releases Trailer For New Horror Series ‘Lovecraft Country’ From Jordan Peele And J.J. Abrams

Jordan Peele and J.J. Abrams have teamed up to create HBO‘s latest horror-thriller “Lovecraft Country”.

The show follows Atticus Freeman (Jonathan Majors) as he joins up with his friend Letitia (Jurnee Smollett-Bell) and his Uncle George (Courtney B. Vance) to embark on a road trip across 1950s Jim Crow America in search of his missing father (Michael Kenneth Williams).

According to the official synopsis, “This begins a struggle to survive and overcome both the racist terrors of white America and the terrifying monsters that could be ripped from a Lovecraft paperback.”

The series is based on a 2016 novel of the same name by Matt Ruff.

“Lovecraft Country” premieres on HBO on Aug. 16.

If the trailer is anything to go by, this is a series that shouldn’t be missed.