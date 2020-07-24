HBO Releases Trailer For New Horror Series ‘Lovecraft Country’ From Jordan Peele And J.J. Abrams

By Sarah Curran.

Jordan Peele and J.J. Abrams have teamed up to create HBO‘s latest horror-thriller “Lovecraft Country”.

The show follows Atticus Freeman (Jonathan Majors) as he joins up with his friend Letitia (Jurnee Smollett-Bell) and his Uncle George (Courtney B. Vance) to embark on a road trip across 1950s Jim Crow America in search of his missing father (Michael Kenneth Williams).

According to the official synopsis, “This begins a struggle to survive and overcome both the racist terrors of white America and the terrifying monsters that could be ripped from a Lovecraft paperback.”

The series is based on a 2016 novel of the same name by Matt Ruff.

“Lovecraft Country” premieres on HBO on Aug. 16.

If the trailer is anything to go by, this is a series that shouldn’t be missed.

