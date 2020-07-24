’90 Day Financé: Happily Ever After’ Star Paul Staehle Might Have Finally Found The Perfect House For Wife Karine In New Clip

Paul and Karine and from “90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After” are finally putting down some roots.

In a new clip exclusive to E! News, Paul Staehle talks about wife Karine Martins finally deciding to make the move from Brazil to the U.S. Things have not been easy for Paul since Karine has not been a fan of any of the homes he has shown her for the pair to settle down in.

It seems, though, that Paul has found a place that Karine might not hate, although admitting that she has yet to see it.

“This is basically a studio home. Everything is just one big room, and it’s really small,” he said. “But I think it’s definitely the best affordable option that Karine will accept.”

Explaining that the home is in a trailer park, he said that it recently became available which is what made him decide to snatch it up so quickly. Now, Paul is moving in with his dogs prior to Karine’s arrival.

“I have a lot of pressure to make sure Karine is satisfied here. We can’t afford to keep staying in a hotel, so I really hope she likes it. Otherwise, she’s going to want to go back to Brazil,” he said, realizing that he needs to get a mattress as well.

You can catch all of Paul and Karine’s house adventures on a new episode of “90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After” airing this Sunday and you can watch the clip here.