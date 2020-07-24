Demi Lovato Celebrates ‘Miracle Day’ 2 Years After Overdose

Demi Lovato is counting her blessings, two years after she miraculously survived an accidental overdose.

RELATED: Demi Lovato Engaged To Boyfriend Max Ehrich

The 27-year-old singer took to Instagram to reflect on her “miracle day”, and thank the doctors who worked to save her life back in July 2018.

Sharing a video of herself swaying along to “The Only Exception,” by Paramore, she wrote: “My life has become something beyond my wildest dreams. Only 2 years after that terrible day, I’m engaged to the love of my life and I can genuinely say I feel free of my demons. Each and every one.” Lovato, who announced her engagement to Max Ehrich earlier this week, continued: “I never thought this feeling was possible.” RELATED: Demi Lovato’s Boyfriend Max Ehrich Watches ‘Camp Rock 2’ For The First Time And Is Outraged