Demi Lovato Celebrates ‘Miracle Day’ 2 Years After Overdose

Demi Lovato is counting her blessings, two years after she miraculously survived an accidental overdose.
The 27-year-old singer took to Instagram to reflect on her “miracle day”, and thank the doctors who worked to save her life back in July 2018.
Sharing a video of herself swaying along to “The Only Exception,” by Paramore, she wrote: “My life has become something beyond my wildest dreams. Only 2 years after that terrible day, I’m engaged to the love of my life and I can genuinely say I feel free of my demons. Each and every one.”
Lovato, who announced her engagement to Max Ehrich earlier this week, continued: “I never thought this feeling was possible.”
Insisting that the gratitude isn’t just because she fell in love, the pop star added: “[It’s] because over the past two years I’ve done more work on myself than I have in my entire life. Things that used to keep me down for weeks or even months, pass like tropical storms because my relationship with God has provided me infinite security.”
“Long before I had an engagement ring on my finger I had the word ‘me’ to remind myself that no matter what, I vow to love myself,” she added.
Lovato went on to thank her family, friends and fans for “always supporting me and respecting this journey.”
The songwriter and actress, who previously battled an eating disorder, spent two weeks in the hospital and completed three months of treatment at a mental health facility after the incident.