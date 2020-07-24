‘Hamilton’ Star Emmy Raver-Lampman Takes Over For Kristen Bell On ‘Central Park’

Apple has found a fitting replacement in Emmy Raver-Lampman for Kristen Bell on “Central Park”.
Lampman (“The Umbrella Academy”, Hamilton) will voice Molly Tillerman following Bell’s departure from the role, per The Hollywood Reporter. Bell withdrew from her involvement in the animated series after criticism for having Bell, a white actress, play a mixed-race character.
RELATED: ‘Central Park’ Co-Creator Josh Gad Says It Was ‘An Easy Decision’
“Playing the character of Molly on ‘Central Park’ shows a lack of awareness of my pervasive privilege,” Bell said last month in an Instagram post. “Casting a mixed-race character with a white actress undermines the specificity of the mixed-race and Black American experience.”
“It was wrong and we, on the ‘Central Park’ team, are pledging to make it right,” Bell concluded.
RELATED: Taylor Swift Announces Epic ‘GMA’ Central Park Concert
View this post on Instagram
This is a time to acknowledge our acts of complicity. Here is one of mine. Playing the character of Molly on Central Park shows a lack of awareness of my pervasive privilege. Casting a mixed race character with a white actress undermines the specificity of the mixed race and Black American experience. It was wrong and we, on the Central Park team, are pledging to make it right. I am happy to relinquish this role to someone who can give a much more accurate portrayal and I will commit to learning, growing and doing my part for equality and inclusion.
The creative team of “Central Park” expressed their excitement to add Raver-Lampman to the cast: “From the moment we heard her Molly, we knew she was the right choice.”
Season 2 of “Central Park” will also feature Josh Gad, Tituss Burgess, Daveed Diggs and Leslie Odom Jr.