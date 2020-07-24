‘Hamilton’ Star Emmy Raver-Lampman Takes Over For Kristen Bell On ‘Central Park’

Apple has found a fitting replacement in Emmy Raver-Lampman for Kristen Bell on “Central Park”.

Lampman (“The Umbrella Academy”, Hamilton) will voice Molly Tillerman following Bell’s departure from the role, per The Hollywood Reporter. Bell withdrew from her involvement in the animated series after criticism for having Bell, a white actress, play a mixed-race character.

RELATED: ‘Central Park’ Co-Creator Josh Gad Says It Was ‘An Easy Decision’

“Playing the character of Molly on ‘Central Park’ shows a lack of awareness of my pervasive privilege,” Bell said last month in an Instagram post. “Casting a mixed-race character with a white actress undermines the specificity of the mixed-race and Black American experience.”

“It was wrong and we, on the ‘Central Park’ team, are pledging to make it right,” Bell concluded.

RELATED: Taylor Swift Announces Epic ‘GMA’ Central Park Concert

The creative team of “Central Park” expressed their excitement to add Raver-Lampman to the cast: “From the moment we heard her Molly, we knew she was the right choice.”

Season 2 of “Central Park” will also feature Josh Gad, Tituss Burgess, Daveed Diggs and Leslie Odom Jr.