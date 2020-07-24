Lala Kent Notices ‘Addiction In Front Of Me Often’ After Getting Herself Sober

Lala Kent can see a lot of addiction around her after fighting her own battle with sobriety.

Kent, 29, shared a post about addiction on Friday, almost two years after getting sober. The “Vanderpump Rules” shared her secret to sobriety and pointed out just how widespread addiction is.

“It’s important for me to say that this is a disease that can only be self-diagnosed. No one got me sober,” she insisted. “I got me sober. I made the choice to work hard every day to not pick up a drink.”

“When I’m feeling weak, I call my sponsor,” Kent continued. “I go to meetings (sign onto them, now) to keep my spirits high and to remember why I made this life-changing choice,” Kent said.

Kent expressed the importance of wishing well for those struggling with addiction.

“I see addiction in front of me often, but it isn’t my job to speak on it, nor is it my job to judge,” she wrote. “It’s my job to pray for them and take a moment of silence for the alcoholic who still suffers.

“When someone comes to me asking for help, I offer my ear and knowledge and point them in the direction that was pointed to me,” Kent concluded. “#1Year9Months2Days.”