Winnie Harlow Sends A Sweet Birthday Message To Boyfriend And LA Lakers Player Kyle Kuzma

Winnie Harlow is wishing her beau a happy birthday.

In a sweet Instagram post on Friday, the Canadian model gushed about her boyfriend L.A. Lakers player Kyle Kuzma in honour of his 25th birthday.

“ Happy birthday @ kuz ❤️ blessed to know your beautiful heart and soul. Endless hours of quarantine FaceTimes and now I’m hooked,” she wrote.

She continued: “Thank you for helping me step out of my comfort zone, then making me comfortable outside of my comfort zone. Thank you for making me smile everyday, wiping my tears, and pushing me to be my best. Thank you for your energy king, it’s only up from here lol💋 I love you babe have an amazing day today and kill it at work young lion🦁🔥.”

The “America’s Next Top Model” star shared multiple photos of the couple including one of her and Kuzma FaceTiming while in lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic. She also posted some adorable pics of the pair cuddling. The two were first linked in May.