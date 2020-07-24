Jesse McCartney And ‘Friends’ Look Like ‘Big Mouth’ Characters In New Music Video

By Shakiel Mahjouri.

If you ever wondered what Jesse McCartney would look like in “Big Mouth”, look no further than the new “Friends” music video.

The music video kicks off with McCartney and three friends in a Zoom video chat. McCartney springs a science trap on his pals, converting the whole lot of them into animated characters.

McCartney and his animated posse get into all sorts of drunk shenanigans while the real-life version of his fiancée, Katie Peterson, looks for him. The EDM-influenced pop track arrives just in time for summer.

“Friends” is the fourth single from a to-be-determined project. It follows “Better with You”, “Wasted” and “Yours”.

