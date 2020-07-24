A First Look At Marvel TV’s New Series ‘Helstrom’ Drops During Comic-Con @ Home

Get ready for some major suspense.

During Comic-Con @ Home on Friday, streaming service Hulu dropped an action-packed first look at Marvel TV’s new drama “Helstrom”.

The show will focus on Daimon and Ana Helstrom, a brother and sister duo who happen to be the son and daughter of a mysterious and powerful serial killer. Of course, making things more interesting is the complicated dynamic between the siblings who are working to track down the worst of humanity each with their own attitude and skills.

“Helstrom” will star “Homeland” alum Elizabeth Marvel as Victoria, Daimon and Ana’s mother who has been institutionalized for the last 20 years, as well as Ariana Guerra, Robert Wisdom, June Carryl and Alain Uy.

The 10-episode series, which was ordered last year along with “Ghost Rider” but cast aside due to creative differences, will debut on Oct. 16 as a standalone story within the Marvel universe.

You can catch the full trailer up top.