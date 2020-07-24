Cheryl Hines Joins ‘Crazy Uncle Joe Show’ Online

By Shakiel Mahjouri.

Cheryl Hines. Photo by APEGA/ABACAUSA.COM
Cheryl Hines. Photo by APEGA/ABACAUSA.COM

Cheryl Hines, like the rest of the world amid the COVID-19 pandemic, is making good use of video chat.

RELATED: ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Is Back For More Awkwardness

Hines, 54, teamed up with The Groundlings Theatre for their popular online program “The Crazy Uncle Joe Show“. The virtual improv show took place on Wednesday and featured Hines with Roy Jenkins (“Modern Family”), Brian Palermo (“Grown-ish”) and Christen Sussin (“The League”).

Photo: The Groundlings Theatre & School
Photo: The Groundlings Theatre & School

“The Crazy Uncle Joe Show” is a long-form improv show that begins with audience suggestions that are then woven into stories together, with the Groundlings travelling back and forth through time, playing different characters in many different situations.

RELATED: ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Actor Bob Einstein Dead At 76

You can purchase tickets for the online show and tune in every Wednesday.

Photo: The Groundlings Theatre & School
Photo: The Groundlings Theatre & School
Click to View Gallery

Casting Call: Stars Nab A New Role
Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP