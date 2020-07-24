Cheryl Hines Joins ‘Crazy Uncle Joe Show’ Online

Cheryl Hines, like the rest of the world amid the COVID-19 pandemic, is making good use of video chat.

Hines, 54, teamed up with The Groundlings Theatre for their popular online program “The Crazy Uncle Joe Show“. The virtual improv show took place on Wednesday and featured Hines with Roy Jenkins (“Modern Family”), Brian Palermo (“Grown-ish”) and Christen Sussin (“The League”).

Photo: The Groundlings Theatre & School

“The Crazy Uncle Joe Show” is a long-form improv show that begins with audience suggestions that are then woven into stories together, with the Groundlings travelling back and forth through time, playing different characters in many different situations.

You can purchase tickets for the online show and tune in every Wednesday.