Vanessa Morgan Expecting Her First Child With Husband Michael Kopech

“Riverdale” star Vanessa Morgan and husband Michael Kopech are expecting.

In an Instagram post on Friday, the actress announced her pregnancy with photos from her gender reveal party where she learned that her first child would be a boy.

“Was debating keeping this part of my life hidden but I knew people would see pictures eventually with my belly & I wanted you guys to hear it from me,” she wrote. “I do want to keep this chapter of my life private but did want to be the first to share the news. I am overjoyed to be welcoming my baby boy into the world this January 💙”

Morgan also dedicated some words to her son: “I can’t believe how much growth & strength you’ve already given me as your mom. It’s like God knew I needed you, my angel. The universe works in mysterious ways but always times everything the way it was meant to be. Lil one you were made with so much love & already exude a light so strong it warms my belly.”

The exciting news garnered many comments from Morgan’s co-stars including Madelaine Petsch who wrote, “You’re gonna be the best mommy I love you!!!!!!!!! So excited.”

Camila Mendes added: “Omg vanessa!!! 😍 so excited for you. congrats boo.”