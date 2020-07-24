‘Finding Freedom’: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Were ‘Fed Up Of Not Being Taken Seriously’

Much of the lives of the royal family are kept behind lock and key and while Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s life has been partly played out in the media, the new biography Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of A Modern Royal Family will finally answer questions everyone has wanted to know.

Ahead of the August 11 release, the book is being seralized in The Times and The Sunday Times and reveals the lengths that the “men in the grey suits” and senior courtiers tried to go to restrict the popularity of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as they were “propelling the monarchy to new heights around the world.”

Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand write that the couple grew frustrated with being restricted on what they could do and when they could do it.

“As their popularity had grown, so did Harry and Meghan’s difficulty in understanding why so few inside the Palace were looking out for their interests. They were a major draw for the royal family,” the book reads.

The courtiers “simply didn’t like Meghan and would stop at nothing to make her life difficult.”

They also believe that other royal households had leaked stories to the press.

It added, “There were just a handful of people working at the Palace they could trust . . . A friend of the couple’s referred to the old guard as ‘the vipers’. Meanwhile, a frustrated Palace staffer described the Sussexes’ team as ‘the squeaky third wheel’ of the Palace.”

Meghan found it hard to take the constant criticism and described one headline as “death by a thousand cuts”– also the title of a Taylor Swift song.

And Harry didn’t find it any easier, he would often read the comments on articles about the couple including one with 3,500 upvotes that read, The world would be a better place without Harry and Meghan in it.”

The book continued, “Harry regretted opening the link. His stomach tied into the same knot every time he saw these sorts of comment. ‘It’s a sick part of the society we live in today, and no one is doing anything about it,’ he continued. ‘Where’s the positivity? Why is everyone so miserable and angry?’”

After spending time on Vancouver Island, the couple made the choice to solidify their separation from the royal family.

While “Harry and Meghan toyed with the idea of driving straight from the terminal to see the Queen,” they decided it was best not to and moved ahead with a release.

“At this point they felt like they had brought up the subject enough times with family members over the past year and they were fed up of not being taken seriously,” a source told the authors.

Harry felt “unprotected” by his family and was often called “too sensitive and outspoken”.

As the conversation about how the exit would happen took place, Harry found it hard.

“This is tearing him apart. He loves the Queen, but his wife feels aggrieved, and he adores his son. Harry’s whole world is Archie,” a source said.

The family was upset with how the matter was handled, including Prince William and Kate Middleton. “It’s not anger,” a source said. “It’s hurt.”

During Harry and Meghan’s final royal engagement on Commonwealth Day, “Meghan tried to make eye contact with Kate, the duchess barely acknowledged her.”

“To purposefully snub your sister-in-law . . . I don’t think it left a great taste in the couple’s mouths,” Scobie told The Times.

“The courtiers blame Meghan, and some family do” for the way it was handled but Meghan reportedly “tearfully” told friends. “I gave up my entire life for this family. I was willing to do whatever it takes. But here we are. It’s very sad.”

In a statement to ET Canada, Prince Harry and Meghan’s rep said, “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not interviewed and did not contribute to ‘Finding Freedom’. This book is based on the authors’ own experiences as members of the royal press corps and their own independent reporting.”