Courteney Cox Celebrates Boyfriend Johnny McDaid’s Birthday Virtually Due To Coronavirus Pandemic: ‘It’s Been 133 Days Since We Were Last Together’

Courteney Cox is wishing boyfriend Johnny McDaid a happy birthday from a distance.

In an Instagram post on Friday, the former “Friends” star showed some love for her boyfriend and Snow Patrol singer with a photo of the pair video chatting. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, though, Cox said that they have not been able to see each other in quite some time.

“It’s been 133 days since we were last together. Covid sucks. Happy Birthday J,” she wrote.

With McDaid being in London and Cox being in L.A., the couple had to settle for a virtual birthday celebration.

“I loved our lunch/dinner (LA/London time) zoom date today. I miss you madly ♥️♥️♥️,” she finished the caption.

The actress and singer first began dating in January 2014. They got engaged six months later but called the wedding off in 2015. In April 2016, though, they reunited in London and have been together since.