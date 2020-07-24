World War Z Author Says Hollywood Must Help Scientists With COVID-19: ‘Nothing You Do Will Save Us’

World War Z author Max Brooks is taking COVID-19 as seriously as a global zombie infestation.

Brooks appeared alongside a group of scientists during a Comic-Con@Home panel, per CNN. The sit-down was titled, “Zombies and Coronavirus: Planning for the Next Big Outbreak”.

The author insisted that Hollywood must help communicate the seriousness of the novel coronavirus on behalf of scientists.

“It’s all hands on deck in the mass communications department,” Brooks said of the lack of clear information reaching citizens. “If we don’t bridge the gap, nothing you do will save us.”

“We’re dying because we don’t know what is the truth,” he said, citing the importance of journalism and shunning political efforts to discredit the media. He argued the press is “what validates our government systems.”

World War Z was turned into a commercially successful apocalyptic action horror film starring Brad Pitt in 2013.