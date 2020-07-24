Ava DuVernay Says Late John Lewis ‘Was Like Yoda’

Ava DuVernay has compared the wisdom of John Lewis to that of legendary “Star Wars” mentor Yoda.

DuVernay recently appeared on Global’s “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” to remember Lewis. The civil-rights leader died on July 17, 2020, at the age of 80 after a six-month battle with pancreatic cancer in Atlanta, Georgia.

“He said, ‘Ava, do everything.’ He was like Yoda,” DuVernay joked with Colbert, per THR. “That’s one of the gifts that he left for me.” Adding, “On some days ‘do everything’ means one thing, on another day it means something else… It’s kept me going, and I’m going to miss him.”

DuVernay, a well-known activist, also criticized the special federal forces being deployed against protestors in Portland. Both she and Colbert wondered why there was so little media coverage about the situation.

“The thing that’s been jarring for me is kind of the lack of press coverage, as this is the number one story,” DuVernay said. “I know we’re in the middle of a pandemic and there’s a lot happening. But it has just felt to me like there has not been the kind of outrage and response.”

“I turn on every single network; I’m looking at everything, and this is not the first story or the second story or the third story,” she added. “And American citizens are being taken in unmarked vans by people, who knows who they are, dressed in military attire with military-grade weapons.”

The violence transpiring between government officers and peaceful protestors shouldn’t be a partisan issue,” she concluded. “This is not even a Republican-Democrat issue, this is what our country has supposedly gone into other countries to fight against.”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT on Global.