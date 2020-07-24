Taylor Swift Fans Come After Smash Mouth For Throwing Shade At ‘Folklore’

Smash Mouth threw some shade at Taylor Swift after the release of folklore and now they are feeling the heat of Swifties.

All it took was the band tweeting “borelore” for the fans to jump on the band.

borelore — Smash Mouth (@smashmouth) July 24, 2020

“How about you go to the studio and make a critically acclaimed album like folklore rats,” wrote one person.

Another added, “You had one hit in a children’s movie about ogres. she has eight albums spanning three genres and worldwide recognition. u are not the same.”

you had one hit in a children’s movie about ogres. she has eight albums spanning three genres and worldwide recognition. u are not the same. — this is es(mie) trying🕊 (@yesesmie) July 24, 2020

Guys, here is why they are mad. They/their manager is close friends with Scott Borchetta pic.twitter.com/hzWvmGgivO — Cardigan ♡ (@stillwedance_) July 24, 2020

His career is all ogre now — Maggie Grimm (@maggie_grimm) July 24, 2020

But the Smash Mouth fans came to defend their favourite band.

“Smash mouth will always be better than Taylor swift and all this pop band for teens 🤘🏼 they have been playing music for 26 years, they’re not gonna be ‘offended; by 14 years old kids,” said one person who doesn’t realize that Swift is 30 and most of her fans grew up with her.