’19 Kids And Counting’ Star Jill Duggar Models Modest Swimwear

Jill Duggar has your fix for modest swimwear covered.
RELATED: Jinger Duggar Vuolo Expecting Second Child With Husband Jeremy
The TLC star grew up in a house with devout independent Baptist parents who enforced a strict dress code. On Wednesday, the “19 Kids and Counting” star oozed confidence while modelling swimwear from ModLi Fashion.
View this post on Instagram
🏖New Swimwear!! #sponsored 🤗 . . 💦Are you spending a lot of extra time in the water this year? ☀️Pools might not be open yet, but we are enjoying lots of quality family time in the backyard with water play! 💙 . . 🤗 I was so excited to find @modlifashion 🏊🏼♀️ All of their swimwear is UPF50 and they have so many cute swim & sport clothing options everyone will love! 🚴🏽♀️ . . ☀️MY FOLLOWERS GET 15% OFF RIGHT NOW WITH CODE: JILL15 . . ⬇️ Comment below on how you’re staying cool & check out my stories for my video review of @modlifashion swimsuits! ⬆️🤗
“I was so excited to find @modlifashion,” Duggar captioned the Instagram post. “All of their swimwear is UPF50 and they have so many cute swim & sport clothing options everyone will love!”
RELATED: Joy-Anna Duggar Pregnant With Baby Girl
The tops come in both sleeveless and short-sleeve options, while bottoms are available as “swim skorts,” long and short leggings.