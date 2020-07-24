’19 Kids And Counting’ Star Jill Duggar Models Modest Swimwear

Jill Duggar has your fix for modest swimwear covered.

The TLC star grew up in a house with devout independent Baptist parents who enforced a strict dress code. On Wednesday, the “19 Kids and Counting” star oozed confidence while modelling swimwear from ModLi Fashion.

“I was so excited to find @modlifashion,” Duggar captioned the Instagram post. “All of their swimwear is UPF50 and they have so many cute swim & sport clothing options everyone will love!”

The tops come in both sleeveless and short-sleeve options, while bottoms are available as “swim skorts,” long and short leggings.