‘RHOC’ Star Shannon Beador And Her 3 Daughters Test Positive For COVID-19

Shannon Beador and her children are fighting off the novel coronavirus.

Beador, 56, and her three daughters — Stella, Adeline and Sophie — have all contracted COVID-19. “The Real Housewives of Orange Country” star confirmed the news herself alongside a portrait of the four women on Instagram.

“This photo was taken pre-pandemic,” Beador wrote on Friday. “Today, we are COVID positive times four. The girls and I are blessed to be quarantining in the same home (but isolating in separate rooms).”

“A huge thank you to all of the medical personnel that have been patiently guiding us through this illness,” she concluded. “Sending prayers to all of those affected.”

Beador’s co-star Braunwyn Windham-Burke supported the family with a pair of heart emojis.