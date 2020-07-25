Grimes Tells Elon Musk To ‘Turn Off Ur Phone’ After He Tweets ‘Pronouns Suck’

Grimes and Elon Musk. Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty Images
Elon Musk is in the doghouse with Grimes after an ill-considered tweet.

On Friday, the Tesla founder tweeted “Pronouns suck.”

The tech billionaire’s followers responded, including one who wrote, “Who else cringes more and more often every time they see Elon tweet lately?”

It wasn’t just fans who called out Musk for his tweet; his partner, Canadian musician Grimes, replied to his tweet.

“I love you but please turn off ur phone or give me a dall [sic],” she wrote in a Tweet that she’s since deleted.

“I cannot support hate. Please stop this,” she continued. “I know this isn’t your heart.”

In May, the couple welcomed their first child together, a son named X Æ A-Xii.

 

