Grimes Tells Elon Musk To ‘Turn Off Ur Phone’ After He Tweets ‘Pronouns Suck’

Elon Musk is in the doghouse with Grimes after an ill-considered tweet.

On Friday, the Tesla founder tweeted “Pronouns suck.”

Pronouns suck — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 25, 2020

The tech billionaire’s followers responded, including one who wrote, “Who else cringes more and more often every time they see Elon tweet lately?”

Who else cringes more and more often every time they see Elon tweet lately? — Mayank Tyagi 🌎 (@doinkershnauzz) July 25, 2020

you/you are so stupid — Molly Lambert 🦔 (@mollylambert) July 25, 2020

i don’t know about this one elon pic.twitter.com/F5g1IN5Dq5 — CoffeeMaestro (@coffeemaestro_) July 25, 2020

You named your kid a Konami cheat code lol — synthphunk (@synthphunk) July 25, 2020

It wasn’t just fans who called out Musk for his tweet; his partner, Canadian musician Grimes, replied to his tweet.

RELATED: Elon Musk Explains Photo With Jeffrey Epstein’s Alleged Accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell: ‘She Photobombed Me’

“I love you but please turn off ur phone or give me a dall [sic],” she wrote in a Tweet that she’s since deleted.

“I cannot support hate. Please stop this,” she continued. “I know this isn’t your heart.”

In May, the couple welcomed their first child together, a son named X Æ A-Xii.