Bill Murray Serenades Cubs Fans With ‘Take Me Out To The Ball Game’ During Season Opener

Is there a bigger fan of the Chicago Cubs than Bill Murray?

The “Ghostbusters” star has frequently taken in Cubs games in recent years, leading the crowd in singalongs of “Take Me Out to the Ball Game” during the seventh inning stretch.

With baseball returning but with no fans in the stands, Murray returned for opening day — albeit virtually.

In a video shared via Twitter by the Marquee Sports Network, Murray is seen hugging a giant stuffed bear.