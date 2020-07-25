Bill Murray Serenades Cubs Fans With ‘Take Me Out To The Ball Game’ During Season Opener

Is there a bigger fan of the Chicago Cubs than Bill Murray?
The “Ghostbusters” star has frequently taken in Cubs games in recent years, leading the crowd in singalongs of “Take Me Out to the Ball Game” during the seventh inning stretch.
With baseball returning but with no fans in the stands, Murray returned for opening day — albeit virtually.
In a video shared via Twitter by the Marquee Sports Network, Murray is seen hugging a giant stuffed bear.
“All right everybody!” he yells while clutching the bear.
“We gotta hear you sing!” he shouts. “We want to hear you all the way out to the centre field scoreboard!”
Murray proceeds to count down and launch into his signature song, altering the lyrics when he sings “let me root, root, root for Chicago!”
“Let’s get some runs!” Murray yells at the song’s completion.
Murray was a constant presence during the Cubs’ 2016 run-up to the team’s historic World Series win, with his shenanigans including crashing a White House press briefing to brag about the team’s chances, a singalong in the stands with Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder, and spraying champagne in the team’s locker room after their winning game.