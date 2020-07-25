An Action-Packed First Look At ‘Rick And Morty’ Season 5

The fourth season of “Rick and Morty” recently wrapped on Adult Swim, but fans are already getting a first look at season five.

On Saturday, an animatic was released featuring a sneak peek at the upcoming season.

In the clip, Morty drags an injured Rick into a spacecraft as a giant monster threatens to gobble them up.

Morty manages to make an escape, zooming back to Earth — perhaps a bit too fast, with the ship breaking upon re-entry into the atmosphere.

Realizing he’s a goner, Morty calls up crush Jessica and tells her she’s “really great” and that he wished he’d let her know his feelings earlier. Jessica apparently feels the same way about Morty, and invites him to “watch a movie or something” that night.

Now that he has something to live for, Morty springs into action and just barely averts a fiery crash, as the ship lands in the ocean — which causes Rick to flip out.

“Holy s**t! We have to go. We have to go right f**king now,” Rick warns, just as a giant clamshell rises from the water.

“Richard,” declares a being who emerges from the shell, “You have desecrated the sacred treaty betwixt land and sea. Now face the wrath of your once and eternal foe — Mr. Nimbus.”

Fans will have to wait and see how the rest of the story plays out when the as-yet-unscheduled fifth season arrives on Adult Swim.