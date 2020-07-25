Nicole Kidman Gets Taylor Swift’s ‘Folklore’ Look Spot On

Nicole Kidman is feeling all of Taylor Swift’s folklore vibes.

The 53-year-old actress shared a behind-the-scenes video to her Instagram, captioning the post, “On the set of #BeguiledMovie #Folklore Sisters… Love this album xx.”

In the video, Kidman is seen dancing and singing along to her husband Keith Urban’s song “Blue Ain’t Your Color,” while wearing an outfit that totally channels Swift’s jacket and white top, as captured in the album artwork. The Aussie actress even has her hair pulled back in a similar style to T-Swift.

Shortly after Kidman shared the video, Swift commented on the post.

“This just made me GRIN you’re the greatest,” the singer wrote in the comments.