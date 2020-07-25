Ed Sheeran Recalls His Grandmother’s Final Days In Essay Praising Britain’s National Health Service

Ed Sheeran is paying tribute to Britain’s National Health Service, revealing he and his family visited his hospitalized grandmother so often before she passed away that they became friends with the nurses who cared for her.

Sheeran wrote about his experience for in Adam Kay’s new book Dear NHS: 100 Stories to Say Thank You, revealing his frequent visits to Aldeburgh Hospital in Suffolk, England while she was hospitalized.

“I was lucky enough not to be on tour during my grandmother’s final months, and because I lived locally I was able to visit her every few days,” he writes in the book, via The Sun.

“The care she received was incredible; the people who worked there so lovely, compassionate, funny and caring,” Sheeran continued.

“When she passed away I wrote a song called ‘Supermarket Flowers’ about the situation. The verse lyrics are about packing up her room at that hospital,” Sheeran added.

“Me and my family became very close to the nurses who worked there and my mum is still in touch with them now. I see them from time to time when I’m in the area and it’s like meeting old friends,” he revealed.