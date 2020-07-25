Doja Cat Admits That She Had COVID-19 After Mocking The Virus: ‘I’m Not Scared’

Doja Cat has revealed that she contracted COVID-19, and is opening up about her experience with the virus.

On Friday, the “Say So” singer spoke with Capital XTRA, revealing that she had a “four-day symptom freak-out” when she became infected.

RELATED: The Weeknd Debuts Animated Music Video For ‘In Your Eyes’ Remix Featuring Doja Cat

“I got COVID. Honestly, I don’t know how this happens but I guess I ordered something off of Postmates and… I don’t know how I got it but I got it,” Doja explained.

The 24-year-old singer said that she is “okay now” and feels “fine” since recovering.

RELATED: Doja Cat Further Addresses #WeAreSorryDoja Trend And Alleged Past Racist Remarks

Back in March, Doja was one to publicly mock others who were concerned about the global pandemic, expressing that she wasn’t “scared” of it. At the time, during an Instagram Live, she said, “I’m gonna get corona and then I’m gonna get a Corona, cause I don’t give a f*** about corona, b****. It’s a flu!”

RELATED: Doja Cat Lied About Showing Her Boobs If ‘Say So’ Topped The Charts

Doja continued to voice her lack of fear adding, “I’m not scared. Y’all are p****, period. You just take some Mucinex and drink water and tea and sleep — that’s all you gotta do. Y’all are so scared of some damn corona. Y’all are so scared of corona that I need a Corona.”