Alanis Morissette Admits That Without Therapy ‘I Don’t Think I’d Still Be Here’

Alanis Morissette is getting candid about the important role that therapy has played in her life.

In a new interview for The Guardian, the Canadian-born singer, 46, outlines her three primary addictions: “Work addiction, love addiction and food addiction.”

Overcoming her various issues has been something she hasn’t done all by herself.

“If I didn’t have a whole team of therapists throughout my life, I don’t think I’d still be here,” she explained.

She admitted that being in lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic has been a challenge in terms of maintaining her mental health.

“At 3 p.m., I might feel: ‘Wow, this is a huge gift, I’m so overwhelmed with gratitude.’ By 3:15 p.m., I’m raging. By 9 p.m., I’m despondent,” she said. “Isolation is the lighting of the match.”

During the interview, the “You Oughta Know” singer also revealed that she received a reality check when she realized that becoming famous was not the way she’d imagined it would be.

“I was sold that fame would be a panacea to solve all problems, that I’d be singing ‘Kumbaya’ with my celebrity friends,” she said.

“I thought I was gonna phone Björk and Tori [Amos] and all of us were gonna love each other. I reached out to a lot of people,” she added, without naming any names. “Often I was met with: ‘Why are you calling me?'”

She also detailed how her songwriting process has become a form of therapy for her.

“Songwriting is an exercise in letting the unconscious out,” she explained. “I live my whole life, then I take 10 minutes to write the story of it.”