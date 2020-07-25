Rep For Nicole Kidman Denies She And Husband Keith Urban Are Ignoring Australia’s Strict Quarantine Rules

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have been caught up in controversy in their native Australia after claims the couple were flouting the country’s ultra-strict quarantine protocols in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Australia, it’s mandatory for citizens arriving from another country to quarantine for two weeks in a government-managed hotel room.

According to a report in The Times, the pair were hit with backlash when it was discovered they were able to skip the state-mandated hotel and quarantine at their luxurious home, located 75 miles outside Sydney.

New South Wales Premiere Gladys Berejiklian has stated that there will be “no exceptions” from the hotel quarantine; however, Kidman and Urban were granted an exemption, even though the published rules state that exemptions will only be granted “in very limited circumstances on grounds of health or compassion.”

New South Wales health authorities, The Times reports, wouldn’t comment on why they couple and their children were allowed to quarantine at their home.

Meanwhile, The Times also reports that Dannii Minogue, sister of Aussie star Kylie Minogue, and media mogul Kerry Stokes were granted the same exemption, leading radio host Derryn Hinch to question why celebrities don’t have to follow rules that everyone one else must abide by.

How come? How can people with names like Minogue and Kidman get to do their 14-day Covid quarantine at private estates and not in hotels ? — Derryn Hinch (@HumanHeadline) July 19, 2020

However, Kidman’s publicist, Wendy Day, insisted everything is on the up and up.

“It’s absolute garbage,” Day told The Sydney Morning Herald. “She is paying for all her own security and following all the rules, they are in isolation.”

Kidman, Day added, is using the time in quarantine to prepare for her new role in Hulu miniseries “Nine Perfect Strangers”, with the $100-million production scheduled to being production on Aug. 10.