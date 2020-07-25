‘Bless The Harts’ Cast Talk Season 1 Of ‘Bless The Harts’ For Comic-Con @ Home

The cast of “Bless The Harts” is coming together virtually for a Zoom session for Comic-Con @ Home as the annual fan-fest goes online for the first time ever due to the coronavirus pandeemic.

Stars Kristen Wiig (Jenny Hart), Maya Rudolph (Betty Hart), Ike Barinholtz (Wayne Edwards), Jillian Bell (Violet Hart), and Fortune Feimster (Brenda) are joined by executive producers Phil Lord, Chris Miller, and Andy Bobrow.

Along with recreating their characters, the actors and producers also discuss their favourite moments from season one, what they’re looking forward to in season two and how they’ve kept busy during quarantine while imbibing in the show’s beverage of choice — boxed wine!

The discussion is being live-streamed, beginning at 3 p.m. ET/noon PT.