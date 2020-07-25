Queen Elizabeth Pays Virtual Visit And Unveils Her New Portrait

Queen Elizabeth showed off her video call skills again as she undertook a virtual visit to the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

During the visit, the Queen learned about how they are dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and got to see the new portrait of herself unveiled.

As head of the Commonwealth, Queen Elizabeth has visited over 100 Commonwealth countries as well as hosted their leaders in the United Kingdom.

Sanjibita Tariang from the British Deputy High Commission in Kolkata, India, spoke with the Queen about her contribution to the UK’s largest-ever peacetime repatriation in the wake of travel restrictions being put in place.

Tariang helped around 18,000 people return back to the U.K. from India including one woman who got stuck in a remote part of the country as restrictions were put in place.

Queen Elizabeth also chatted with Aletheia Bligh-Flower, who leads the FCO Vaccines team, on what is being done to develop a coronavirus vaccine.