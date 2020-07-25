Regis Philbin Dead At 88

Regis Philbin has died at 88. The iconic television host died on July 24. “We are deeply saddened to share that our beloved Regis Philbin passed away last night of natural causes, one month shy of his 89th birthday,” the family confirmed to ET Canada. RELATED: Kelly Ripa Reveals Regis Philbin Had A Strict ‘No Talking Off-Camera’ Rule On ‘Live’

“His family and friends are forever grateful for the time we got to spend with him – for his warmth, his legendary sense of humour, and his singular ability to make every day into something worth talking about. We thank his fans and admirers for their incredible support over his 60-year career and ask for privacy as we mourn his loss,” they added.

Philbin was best known for the host of “Live! with Regis and Kathie Lee” for 15 years before Kathie Lee left and it became “Live! with Regis and Kelly” for another 10 years. Philbin then retired from the show.

He also hosted “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?”, “Million Dollar Password” and the first season of “America’s Got Talent”.

He has won multiple Emmys and was honoured on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2003 and a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Daytime Emmy Awards in 2008.

He is survived by daughters J.J. Philbin and Joanna Philbin, who he shared with wife, Joy Philbin. As well as his daughter Amy Philbin from him marriage to Catherine Faylen. Philbin and Faylen’s son Daniel Philbin died in 2014.

The tributes came in on Twitter after his death was announced:

It’s impossible to work in the television industry and not be inspired by Regis Philbin. RIP to an absolute legend and one of the very best to ever do it 💔 pic.twitter.com/Pv8hSqS7Oo — Chris Van Vliet (@ChrisVanVliet) July 25, 2020

This one hurts. A staple in our household growing up, his joy was infectious and his hosting skills among the greatest I’ve ever seen. Whether on “Live” or leading “Who Wants to be a Millionaire” he was always captivating & hilarious. #RIPRegis https://t.co/PoajN1yb3W — Josh Gad (@joshgad) July 25, 2020

Saddened to hear about the passing of Regis Philbin. Condolences to his wife Joy. 😞 — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) July 25, 2020

Regis was a great broadcaster, a good friend and a tremendous amount of fun. He leaves behind a beautiful family and a TV legacy that will likely go unmatched. Regis, I hope our friend Rickles met you at the pearly gates with open arms and a slew of the insults you loved so much — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) July 25, 2020

I will always remember how much respect Regis Philbin showed to the wrestling world. I grew up watching Regis and Kathy Lee because that was my mom’s favorite show. Rest peacefully, Regis❤️ pic.twitter.com/nhRyK1E8as — NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) July 25, 2020

My deepest condolences go out to the family & friends of #RegisPhilbin. I had the honor of being on LIVE several times including his final week of episodes with the song #FarewellToRegis @ https://t.co/7r2gymooK1. Regis was always awesome & the best. He will be missed. pic.twitter.com/TaBsvuyPb7 — Bret Michaels (@bretmichaels) July 25, 2020

Watching #RegisPhilbin as a kid was so influential. His easy nature, story telling & uproarious sense of humor made me want to be like him. We met in the early 2000’s & told him I’d always wanted to meet him. He smiled, shook my hand & said, “Well now you have.” A class act. ❤️ — Ross Mathews (@helloross) July 25, 2020

Regis Philbin Dead at 88 | https://t.co/b116EesYIM ⁦Trying to hold my phone to tweet…thank the Lord for the time we had with him…he was soooooo supportive of young comedians…especially when we became Talk Show hosts…praying for his family! https://t.co/1p2t4pTTvY — Sheryl Underwood (@sherylunderwood) July 25, 2020

Regis was a legendary figure in TV. There was no one like him. I used to love watching him. He was always up, always genuine, always real. God bless, Regis. #ripregis #RegisPhilbin https://t.co/mJyWwT9FJ4 — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) July 25, 2020

Broadcasting legends Regis Philbin has passed away. I can't think of him without remember all the @Letterman appearances.. many laughs.. a storied career. RIP — Dane Cook (@DaneCook) July 25, 2020

Another highlight of my career was co-hosting with Regis on Live It was a once in a lifetime moment to sit beside the king of improv tv. He was funny and gracious and warm. Love to Joy and his family. #RIPREGIS pic.twitter.com/gDrdH4o2aY — Jillian Barberie (@askjillian) July 25, 2020