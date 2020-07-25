Regis Philbin Dead At 88

By Jamie Samhan.

Ray Tamarra/GC Images
Regis Philbin has died at 88.

The iconic television host died on July 24.

“We are deeply saddened to share that our beloved Regis Philbin passed away last night of natural causes, one month shy of his 89th birthday,” the family confirmed to ET Canada.

“His family and friends are forever grateful for the time we got to spend with him – for his warmth, his legendary sense of humour, and his singular ability to make every day into something worth talking about. We thank his fans and admirers for their incredible support over his 60-year career and ask for privacy as we mourn his loss,” they added.

Philbin was best known for the host of “Live! with Regis and Kathie Lee” for 15 years before Kathie Lee left and it became “Live! with Regis and Kelly” for another 10 years. Philbin then retired from the show.

He also hosted “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?”, “Million Dollar Password” and the first season of “America’s Got Talent”.

He has won multiple Emmys and was honoured on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2003 and a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Daytime Emmy Awards in 2008.

He is survived by daughters J.J. Philbin and Joanna Philbin, who he shared with wife, Joy Philbin. As well as his daughter Amy Philbin from him marriage to Catherine Faylen. Philbin and Faylen’s son Daniel Philbin died in 2014.

The tributes came in on Twitter after his death was announced:

