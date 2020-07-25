Taylor Swift Breaks Numerous World Records With ‘Folklore’

It doesn’t come as much of a surprise that Taylor Swift’s newest album folklore as broken numerous records in the first 24 hours.

In just one day, folklore surpassed 1.3 million albums sold across the globe.

Over on Spotify, it became broke the world record for most first day album streams by a female artist at 80.6 million and on Apple Music, it was the most-streamed pop album in 24 hours at 35.47 million

With 10 Grammy Awards under her belt, Swift’s eighth album is her highest rated critically acclaimed album on Metacritic, currently ranked 96.5.

Swift’s album release came as a surprise.

“ll be releasing my entire brand new album of songs I’ve poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into,” she wrote on social media hours before the release. “I wrote and recorded this music in isolation but got to collaborate with some musical heroes of mine.”