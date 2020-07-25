Ryan Dorsey Remembers Naya Rivera, ‘There’s Not Enough Words To Express The Hole Left In Everyone’s Hearts’

Ryan Dorsey is remembering Naya Rivera.

Rivera died earlier this month from a drowning accident when she went boating with her son Josey, 4, who she shared with ex-husband Dorsey. Josey was found safe and it is believed Rivera used all her strength to get her son back on the boat before she drowned.

In an emotional post on Instagram, Dorsey shared a photo of Rivera and Josey together.

He wrote, “This is so unfair…there’s not enough words to express the hole left in everyone’s hearts. I can’t believe this is life now. I don’t know if I’ll ever believe it. You were just here… We were just in the back swimming with Josey the day before. Life just isn’t fair. I don’t know what to say…I’m thankful for our times and our journey that brought us together and gave us the sweetest and kindest smart little boy we could ever hope for.”

He then recalled spending time together.

“I remember sometimes you used to get annoyed at me: ‘Ryan can you stop snap chatting!’ Haha. I’m glad I didn’t listen to you because I have hundreds and probably thousands of snaps and videos that Josey will have forever and know his momma loved him more than life, and how much fun we had together as he was growing up. Life is all about good times and bad times but with Josey it makes the bad a little less so because a part of you will always be with us. He’ll never forget where he came from. We miss you. We will always love you. Love you Meep.”

Dorsey then thanked everyone who has reached out during this time.

“Thank you all for the overwhelming love and support you’ve sent our way. I’ll just say in closing, be kind to yourself, be kind to others, forgive…forget…don’t hold grudges….if you have nothing nice to say maybe try not to say anything. There’s peace in silence. Time on Earth is precious and you just never know….you never know what could happen. Hold your loved ones close, and cherish the times you have with those you care about,” he concluded.

Rivera and Dorsey were married from 2014-2018.