Kanye West Publicly Apologizes To Kim Kardashian

Kanye West has apologized to Kim Kardashian in a very public way.

Things have been strained between the couple, particularly after West revealed during his campaign rally last weekend that he had asked her to get an abortion when she was pregnant with North West.

West proceeded to tweet numerous times that both Kardashian and her mom, Kris Jenner, were ignoring his calls. A source close to the family also added that Kardashian was “furious.”

“I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter,” West tweeted on Saturday. “I did not cover her like she has covered me. To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me.”

Kardashian also addressed West’s bipolar disorder earlier this week.

“I’ve never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye’s right to privacy when it comes to his health. But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health,” she wrote in a number of posts.