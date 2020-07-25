Meghan Markle ‘Expected Kate Middleton To Reach Out And Give Her The Lie Of The Land’

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton’s relationship was strained from the start.

The latest excerpt from Finding Freedom in The Sunday Times tells of the “duelling duchesses” and how when Meghan joined the royal family she had hoped that Kate would reach out, but she didn’t.

When Prince Harry first met Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were worried things were moving too quickly and that “Harry wasn’t blindsided by lust.”

“A happy and content Harry is rare, so to see him practically skipping around was a delight,” a source told authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand. “But at the same time William has always felt he needs to look out for Harry, not as a future monarch but as an older brother. Their whole adult lives he’s felt he should keep an eye on Harry and make sure he’s not in trouble and on a good path.”

Harry was close with both William and Kate but it was William’s words of warning that started then tension.

“‘Don’t feel you need to rush this,’ William told Harry, according to sources. ‘Take as much time as you need to get to know this girl.'” In those last two words, ‘this girl’, Harry heard the tone of snobbishness that was anathema to his approach to the world,” the book reads.

It was not only William’s warning but the courtiers around the palace that started to talk.

“When she arrived in the prince’s life, one senior royal referred to the American actress as ‘Harry’s showgirl’. Another told an aide, ‘She comes with a lot of baggage’. And a high-ranking courtier was overheard telling a colleague, There’s just something about her I don’t trust.'”

But Harry knew his “love was real” with Meghan and “nothing was going to get in the way of his happiness.”

Kate was loyal to William and the royal family and didn’t offer much to help bridge the divide.

“Although Meghan might have understood Kate’s wariness to strike up a meaningful friendship, they were still no closer by the time she was a fellow senior working member of the royal family and the wife of William’s brother. Flowers for her birthday were nice, but Meghan would far rather have had Kate check in on her during the most difficult times with the press,” the authors write.

“At the outset of her romance with Harry, Meghan had fully expected Kate to reach out and give her the lie of the land on everything an outsider to the Firm needed to know. But that was not how things turned out. Meghan was disappointed that she and Kate hadn’t bonded over the position they shared, but she wasn’t losing sleep over it. According to a source, Kate felt they didn’t have much in common ‘other than the fact that they lived at Kensington Palace.”

Their relationship was splashed in the tabloids, but often not true. While they weren’t close, they weren’t at each other’s throats either.

The headline claiming that Meghan’s “strict demands” at the wedding made Kate cry were false.

A source who was there said, “Some of the children weren’t co-operating, and there was a lot going on. Everyone tried to help where they could, but it’s never easy with kids at fittings. There were no tears from anyone. And in the end, the fitting was fine. Kate and Meghan were both a little stressed but professionals in the room, and there were other people there.”

“That story was ridiculous and so false,” they added.

And those rumours that Meghan “demanded” to spray air freshener in the chapel before her wedding, angering many– she used Diptyque scented air diffusers, the same ones Kate used on her wedding day.

Reps for Prince Harry and Meghan said, “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not interviewed and did not contribute to ‘Finding Freedom’. This book is based on the authors’ own experiences as members of the royal press corps and their own independent reporting.”