Chrissy Teigen Apologizes For Joke About Megan Thee Stallion

Chrissy Teigen is apologizing for the bad timing of a joke.

It started with Nell Scovell tweeting, “I have a Charles Manson joke and it kills.” Since then, Twitter has been full of wordplays.

Teigen made one about Megan Thee Stallion but was quickly called out as it comes as the rapper is recovering from being shot.

“I have a megan thee stallion joke but it needs to be twerked on,” Teigen joked.

Adding, “Before u start, I love her.” Then following it up with “I’ll delete because you guys are sooooo f**king annoying. Just unfollow me you absolute tools.”

Teigen then apologized.

“I used the play on words joke with a celeb and something [they’re] known for with meg and twerking and I should have known that it is just not the right time especially for something so dumb and sh**ty and pointless as the joke was. Making anyone feel reminded of a terrible time or letting you guys down sucks more than anything to me so I am sorry to Megan and anyone who thought this was about the incident at all. You’ll say someone else wrote this or that I don’t mean it and that’s always the punishment for having said it in the first place so I’ll take it,” Teigen said.

Someone responded, saying, “out all the celebrities u clda picked tho, u chose someone who is in recovery and trying to heal.”

Chrissy replied, “she is known for twerking. That was my only thought behind it. it had no other intent and the shooting didn’t cross my mind because my world is consumed with qanon stuff and not much else online.”

She has since made her account private.