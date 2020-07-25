Elon Musk Says Grimes Has A ‘Much Bigger Role’ In Raising X AE A-Xii ‘Right Now’

Elon Musk is opening up about parenting his son with Grimes and has admitted that she is doing most of the heavy lifting.

Musk welcomed X AE A-Xii with Grimes in May and told the New York Times, “Right now there’s not much I can do.”

“Well, babies are just eating and pooping machines, you know?” he said. “Grimes has a much bigger role than me right now.”

He added that Grimes is “pretty special” and “one of the most unusual people I’ve ever met.”

“When the kid gets older, there will be more of a role for me,” Musk explained.

Musk, who has 6 other sons, his first, Nevada, dying at 10 weeks old from SIDS, looks to his relationship with them on how to father this time around.

“I think just doing what I’ve done with my other kids,” Musk, 49, said. “If I have a trip for Tesla to China, for example, I’ll bring the kids with me and we’ll go see the Great Wall or we took the bullet train from Beijing to Xian and saw the Terracotta Warriors.”

Musk was also ahead of the remote schooling due to COVID-19 having already started an online school for his boys which he says has “actually worked out pretty well.”